Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Khesari Lal Yadav, Shilpi Raj’s latest song ‘Jo Re Tora Maai Ke’ is not to be missed

    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy song: Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song with Shilpi Raj has earned popularity within a few minutes of its release on YouTube. Fans loved the actors' outstanding performances.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many such stars may be found in the Bhojpuri film industry, and their performances delight audiences. These celebs' videos become popular online, and people like watching them.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri business, and his songs have won the hearts of many people. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His connection with gorgeous women has won people's hearts, and they are thrilled to watch his incredible performance with Rani in the newly released song 'Jo Re Tora Maai Ke.'

    article_image4

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani are well-known stars in the business, and they never miss an opportunity to surprise the audience with their electrifying performances.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their new song, 'Jo Re Tora Maai Ke,' has received considerable attention online and left everyone enthralled. The actors' brilliant performances have pleased everyone.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari and Rani wowed the crowd with their outstanding performance, and everyone was mesmerised by the sizzling performance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari and Rani's amazing and entertaining conversation became the video's major focus. Their expressions were fascinating and caused everyone to go insane. Their clothes were visually appealing and drew people in to see the entire show.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The film was released on YouTube on April 12, and the performers' amazing performances blew away internet fans.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They showered them with love and respect because they were enthralled by their remarkable performance set to the foot-tapping sounds of the popular Hindi song.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' comes to an end after 15 years? Details here RKK

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' comes to an end after 15 years? Details here

    Who is Rohit Godara? Lawrence Bishnoi's aide responsible for firing outside Salman Khan's house RKK

    Who is Rohit Godara? Lawrence Bishnoi's aide responsible for firing outside Salman Khan's house

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans RBA

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans

    WATCH Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore RBA

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore

    Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple RKK

    Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man hospitalised after alleged snake bite on Guruvayur-Madurai Express anr

    Kerala: Man hospitalised after alleged snake bite on Guruvayur-Madurai Express

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' comes to an end after 15 years? Details here RKK

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' comes to an end after 15 years? Details here

    Unjust and unfair Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann voices concern over Arvind Kejriwal's treatment in Tihar Jail AJR

    'Unjust and unfair': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann voices concern over Arvind Kejriwal's treatment in Tihar Jail

    Apple update: iPhone users can self-repair their smartphones with genuine parts gcw

    Apple update: iPhone users can self-repair their smartphones with genuine parts

    Kerala ICU sexual assault case: Survivor to protest again for not providing copy of probe report rkn

    Kerala ICU sexual assault case: Survivor to protest again for not providing copy of probe report

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon