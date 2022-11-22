Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pictures: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's chemistry in 'Jable Jagal Bani' making fans crazy

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's  song “Jable Jagal Bani' from the film Sangharsh goes viral on social media and YouTube

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Songs and videos by Khesari Lal Yadav continue to be popular. His music—both classic and contemporary—is quite well-liked online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are listening to his music once more. The Bhojpuri song "Jable Jagal Bani," which stars Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is generating a lot of attention on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video for this song has received 78 million views, and users are passionately commenting on it, even naming Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the best Jodi. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a big fan base.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pair can effectively set the song, music video, or movie. The supporters of this duo like seeing them together. The majority of Bhojpuri performers are fans of them. The videos are worth viewing because of the two's incredible connection.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav share some pretty passionate moments. The uninitiated claim that the duo is one of the most beloved in the Bhojpuri business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They have fantastic chemistry in each song video. Viewers like watching Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav even though there is a great demand for these movies.

