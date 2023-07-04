Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua, Madhu Sharma's BOLD rain dance ‘Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Madhu Sharma sexy video: Nirahua and Madhu Sharma's wild rain romance on 'Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja' making their fans go crazy ; watch the video here

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A captivating video of Bhojpuri artists Nirahua and Madhu Sharma engaged in a wild rain romance to the tune 'Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja' has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The two performers' engaging chemistry, as well as their mesmerising dance performance, has captivated fans. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Watch the specifics of this sizzling rain sequence, highlighting Madhu Sharma's seductive persona and Nirahua's mesmerising performance and setting the internet on fire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Madhu Sharma's sensual saree avatar has turned up the heat in this rain romance scene. Her elegant movements and seductive looks lend a seductive depth to the performance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The ease with which she entices Nirahua and draws him into the passionate dance gives an evident spark to their on-screen relationship. Viewers are intrigued by the duo's tangible connection amid their crazy rain romance.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The mesmerising rain romance and the undeniable chemistry between Nirahua and Madhu Sharma have sparked heated chatter on social media. Also Read: Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans have filled the comments area with appreciation, praising their outstanding dance abilities as well as the general attractiveness of the video. Also Read: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model made fans sweat in her SIZZLING bikinis

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    From to : 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies ADC EIA

    From 'Basic Instinct' to 'Fifty Shades of Grey': 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories two couple MSW

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories 2 couple

    Mission Impossible 7 advance booking: Tom Cruise's actioner film sells 25,000 tickets at PVR Inox vma

    Mission Impossible 7 advance booking: Tom Cruise's actioner film sells 25,000 tickets at PVR Inox

    Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account RBA

    Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston osf

    Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident AJR

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon