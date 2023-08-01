Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa flaunts her cleavage, shows off BOLD moves in 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' song

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Monalisa sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s bold rain romance in the song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' from the movie Ziddi Aashiq goes viral-watch

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, is a social media star. Monalisa's Pawan Singh song is also online. Monalisa and Pawan Singh's hot chemistry in "Jag Hai Pa Jata" is wrecking havoc.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "Jag Hai Pa Jata" captivates. Pawan Singh and Monalisa's chemistry is unforgettable. It has 82,669,427 YouTube views.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh's bedroom relationship is irresistible. The pair ignites the song, music video, or film.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans love this combo. Their chemistry makes the videos worth viewing. Also Read: Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri moviegoers love Monalisa and Pawan Singh. Many films have included them. Also Read: Salaar Part 1: Prabhas' film delves into international crime world

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are drawn to the video by their acting ability and ease with each other. Also Read: Sherlyn Chopra HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans with her cleavage in dark blue Bikini

