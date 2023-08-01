Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans with her cleavage in dark blue Bikini; see sizzling pictures

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Soon to be seen mesmerizing her fans and audiences as Rani Snehlata in Alt Balaji's Paurushpur 2, Here are some of the sexiest and sizzling recent bikini looks of noted model and actress Sherlyn Chopra, which are too hot to handle.
     

    article_image1

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Best known for her acting chops in Dil Bole Hadippa and Kamasutra 3D, also the only Indian model to get featured in globally coveted Playboy magazine, Sherlyn Chopra's sizzling pictures on Instagram raise the fashion level and are just sexy.

    article_image2

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks stunning and drop-dead gorgeous in this stringed dark blue cut-out waisted bikini that flaunts her cleavage as she sits inside her car.

    article_image3

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra is serving a dose of sizzling looks and allure in this dark blue cut-out-waisted stringed bikini that flaunts her cleavage as she enjoys sitting inside her car.

    article_image4

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks scintillating and damn sensational in a dark blue cleavage-baring risque top and short dark blue coloured skirt.

    article_image5

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks drop-dead-gorgeous and a sexy siren in a grey and black striped floral printed plunging neckline bra which flaunts her bust and cleavage with a black see-through short skirt that shows off her toned abs.

    article_image6

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks gorgeous and breathtaking in this black plunging neckline bra with black sheer see-through tights as she flaunts her cleavage and toned stomach while looking down at squeezed orange in her hand.

    article_image7

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks stunning and sensational in this black plunging neckline bra which flaunts her cleavage and toned abs with black tights as she squeezes an orange in her mouth and the drops fall on her chest, which is unmissable.

    article_image8

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks sensational and sexy in this silver and diamond studded thin-stringed bikini with black see-through tights that flaunt her thighs and booty to fans. The silver and diamond studded thin-stringed bikini flaunts her breasts to fans.

    article_image9

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks hot and is a sight-to-behold in this cream and silver wired halter neck bikini, which flaunts her breasts and cleavage to fans.

    article_image10

    Image: Sherlyn Chopra / Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra looks stunning and sensational in this silver and diamond studded thin-stringed bikini attire with black see-through tights. The silver and diamond studded thin-stringed bikini, flaunts her breasts to fans.

