    Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them

    Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shows off her derriere in a sexy  Backless Monokini as she dips with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The monokini she donned was worth Rs 65K; read for more details

    Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Kiara Advani is one of Bollywood's most gorgeous actresses. She never misses an opportunity to amaze her followers with her incredible acting abilities and stunning appearance. The diva has appeared in films like Shershaah, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Guilty, Kabir Singh, and Jugjugg Jeeyo, among others. In addition to being a lovely actress, Kiara is a genuine fashionista who consistently fails to amaze her admirers with her immaculate style statement. And now, on her birthday, July 31, 2023, the actress has surprised the internet again with her flaming appearance.

    Kiara Advani had her 31st birthday on July 31, 2023. The actress posted a sweet image on her Instagram account to celebrate the occasion. Her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and herself were featured in the video. The much-in-love may be cliff-jumping in the amazing footage, and they seemed the happiest together. Furthermore, we get a few peeks of Sidharth and Kiara's romantic moments, which are just beautiful. Their spectacular aesthetic statement, though, drew our attention.

    Also Read: KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    Sidharth chose an uber-cool style for their special day out. The star showed off his abs by removing his shirt and wearing red-hued underwear. The birthday girl, on the other hand, stole the show with her sexy style. Kiara looked stunning in a black monokini with silver studs, deep neck, and low scoop back.

    Kiara's black embroidered bikini costs a whopping Rs. 64K.
    Kiara ignored accessories and cosmetics, allowing her dress to speak for itself. Her black embroidered monokini is a must-have for the ladies. After researching Kiara's attire, we noticed it is from the apparel brand Norma Kamali and costs a hefty Rs. 64,399.

    Also Read: Video: Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra by taking a dip

    As soon as the video surfaced, fans of Kiara filled the comment section with love and warm wishes for the stunning couple. A user wrote, "Just Mr. & Mrs. Malhotra raising our standards." "You guys are going to have such beautiful babies!," wrote another user. A third user wrote, "How lovelyyyyyyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️May the sun shine on u alwayssssss."

    Kiara Advani is now enjoying the success of her recent film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she co-starred alongside Kartik Aaryan. She has a busy schedule ahead of her, including Game Changer starring Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's next appearance will be in Indian Police Force, opposite Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He is also working on Yodha.
     

