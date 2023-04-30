Bhojpuri SEXY video: Mani Bhattachariya, Pawan Singh's BOLD romantic song ‘Palangiya Sone Na Diya’ goes VIRAL

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: The video features Pawan Singh and Mani; the song 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya' gets amazing views on YouTube and goes viral on social media. Take a look

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri celebrity, is well-known on social media. His songs become popular as soon as he publishes them. He has collaborated with several actresses, including Mani Bhattacharya.

The video we've included here is a love ballad called 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya.' Both appear to be romancing uniquely in this video. (WATCH VIDEO)



Pawan is romancing Mani Bhattacharya in this song. Palangiya Sone Na Diya is the title of this song.



Pawan Singh and Mani Bhattacharya are both dressed in yellow. Fans have been won over by their hot chemistry.

This song has received over 160 million views. Palangiya Sone Na Diya's song has been uploaded on Loop Music World YouTube channel, and since then it has been getting many positive comments.

