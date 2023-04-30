Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Mani Bhattachariya, Pawan Singh's BOLD romantic song ‘Palangiya Sone Na Diya’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: The video features Pawan Singh and Mani; the song 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya' gets amazing views on YouTube and goes viral on social media. Take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri celebrity, is well-known on social media. His songs become popular as soon as he publishes them. He has collaborated with several actresses, including Mani Bhattacharya.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video we've included here is a love ballad called 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya.' Both appear to be romancing uniquely in this video. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan is romancing Mani Bhattacharya in this song. Palangiya Sone Na Diya is the title of this song.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Mani Bhattacharya are both dressed in yellow. Fans have been won over by their hot chemistry. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song has received over 160 million views. Palangiya Sone Na Diya's song has been uploaded on Loop Music World YouTube channel, and since then it has been getting many positive comments. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song's melody and lyrics are excellent. This song is always getting viral for this reason. The relationship between Mani and Pawan Singh ignited the internet.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film ADC

    'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner

    Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know

    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband ADC

    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband

    Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

    Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    'Kerala Story' an RSS propaganda to show state as hotbed of religious extremism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Kerala Story' an RSS propaganda to show state as hotbed of religious extremism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    IPL 2023: Does Kolkata Knight Riders regret not retaining Shubman Gill? CEO Venky Mysore elucidates-ayh

    IPL 2023: Does Kolkata Knight Riders regret not retaining Shubman Gill? CEO Venky Mysore elucidates

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police provides security to complainants, WFI chief blames Congress AJR

    Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police provides security to complainants, WFI chief blames Congress

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon