    BOLD pictures: Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly, who flaunts her cleavage in SEXY outfit (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    Dolly, Urfi Javed's sister, goes braless while wearing a revealing outfit and asks the public if she looks hot.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    OTT Bigg Boss fame In the business, Urfi Javed is renowned for her eccentric and daring sense of fashion. She frequently grabs attention for leaving the house in unusual and exposed clothing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi also posts her sexy images, dance reels, and videos on social media, and her posts frequently set the internet on fire. Urfi recently shared a picture of her younger sister Dolly asking viewers if they thought she was "hot or extremely hot." Dolly's braless appearance, showcasing her cleavage, is trending online!

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On her Instagram story, Urfi uploaded a picture of Dolly wearing a short dress and looking seductive. To get the appearance, she paired them with long, shimmering earrings. Dolly looked flawless, with her hair neatly pulled up in a high bun in the picture.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing her photo, Urfi wrote, “That’s my youngest sister @DollyJaved. She is hot or very hot.” Dolly is also often papped in Mumbai with Urfi, posing for the shutterbugs. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Blogger and influencer Dolly is the sister of Urfi. On social media, Dolly is renowned for her adorable grin and kind demeanour. She has worked with several reputable and well-known beauty brands and has more than 94K followers on Instagram.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even though Urfi lacks a Hindi movie or hit TV programme to her name, she has still succeeded in making a name for herself via her sense of style. She frequently tinkers with her appearance by putting strange costumes together from her old garments. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi has made multiple guest appearances in daily soap operas, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Sony TV. She last appeared in the reality series Bigg Boss OTT, which Karan Johar hosts. Also Read: Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

