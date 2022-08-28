Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's hit song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH)

Bhojpuri song ‘Daal de kawadi mein killi’ from the film Balam Ji Love You picturised on Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani is creating buzz on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Superstar of Bhojpuri cinema Khesari Lal Yadav is often in the news for his songs and videos. On social media, all of his songs both old and new go viral.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

His old song is once again becoming popular on social media; this time, it's the Bhojpuri song "Daal de kawadi mein killi," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH NOW)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav are destroying YouTube. The number of times this music has been seen exceeds 162 million. And this song has received 444K likes.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the video, Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen having a very passionate kiss. They are both dancing ferociously with one another. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav, both have a sizable fan base. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani on big- screen and dancing on peppy songs. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Also Read: 34 years of Salman Khan: Actor gets nostalgic; says ‘thank you for being with me’

Photo Courtesy: YouTube