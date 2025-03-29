Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH]

Read Full Article

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is all set to come up with a horror-comedy 'Bhootnii'. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer. In the trailer, Mouni is seen as a ghost named 'Mohabbat', who makes a Naagin reference, her popular character from Ektaa Kapoor's hit TV show.

Sanjay Dutt left fans excited with his ghostbuster avatar. Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh are expected to have a love angle in the film.

Sharing the trailer's link, Palak on her Instagram wrote, "A piece of my heart is now yours. I hope yeh aapko hasaye, daraye, rulaye, "awwww" Bulawaye, aapke aur aapke parivar khush Kare."

Have a look at the trailer here

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, The Bhootnii is all set to release on 18th April 2025.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of the highly-anticipated film Baaghi 4. In the first look poster of his character, the actor looked menacing as he sat on a gothic-style throne while holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with his bloodied white shirt and disheveled hair, adds to the dark and intense vibe of the poster.

The poster also has a tagline, "Every Aashiq is a Villain".'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Raid 2' Teaser Unveiled: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh clash in action-packed sequel [WATCH]

Latest Videos