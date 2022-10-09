Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD scenes from 'Deewanapan' is a must WATCH

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    The Bhojpuri song ‘Aawa Rani Kora Me’ from the hit film Deewanapan featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, and Kajal Raghwani has gone viral on YouTube and social media pages

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's songs are attracting people's attention once more. The Bhojpuri song "Aawa Rani Kora Me," which features Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal, is trending on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Aawa Rani Kora Me' is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. And the music is given by Rajnish Mishra, and written by Azad Singh

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been 7,533,159 views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani who enjoy the video. This couple's fans like seeing them together. Also Read: KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing. Also Read: SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells

