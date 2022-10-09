Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD scenes from 'Deewanapan' is a must WATCH

The Bhojpuri song ‘Aawa Rani Kora Me’ from the hit film Deewanapan featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, and Kajal Raghwani has gone viral on YouTube and social media pages

Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

Khesari Lal Yadav's songs are attracting people's attention once more. The Bhojpuri song "Aawa Rani Kora Me," which features Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal, is trending on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)



The song 'Aawa Rani Kora Me' is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. And the music is given by Rajnish Mishra, and written by Azad Singh

On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been 7,533,159 views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani who enjoy the video. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

