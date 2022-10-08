SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells

Urfi Javed has once again stunned everyone with her yet another take on fashion. Known for her bold sartorial choices, the actor has posted a new video on her Instagram profile that shows her going topless once again and flaunting her bold side in front of the camera. Haven’t seen the video? Check it out here along with the pictures.

After a skirt made of watches and using a glass slab to hide the assets, Urfi Javed has now returned with another shocking take on fashion. This time too, Urfi has decided to go topless for the photoshoot. The actor has posted a new video on her social media that has left all her fans jaw-dropped, and at the same time, made many wonders about how daring she gets when it is to experiment with fashion. However, each time when Urfi has decided to try a new look, she has proved that there is nothing that is stopping her and that she is truly one of the boldest actors in showbiz.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Urfi Javed shared a video which shows her sitting in a garden wearing orange coloured-boy shorts. She went completely topless for the photoshoot as she held two conch shells to cover her assets. Check out the video here:

Just a few days ago, Urfi Javed shared a set of photographs that made her look like she was wearing a bright yellow coloured tubeless top paired with matching boy shorts. However, a closer look at the picture showed that the actor was wearing literally nothing in the pictures. Instead, she just held a painted glass slab in her hand that gave the impression of her wearing clothes. ALSO READ: Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

Before this, Urfi Javed had made a DIY skirt using the dials of watches. While the skirt may have put many in a fashion come, there were also some who appreciated the actor’s DIY idea. All she did was paste a number of dials on a transparent cello tape and put them all together to make it look like a skirt. ALSO READ: Hot and sexy video: Urfi Javed’s at it again! Wears a skirt made of watches

