    KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

    A picture of Kannada superstar Yash with Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been breaking the internet since the time their photograph surfaced online. It soon started trending on social media with fans self for the ‘two self-made stars’.

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    A picture of 'KGF' Yash Yash and seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been breaking the internet.  The Kannada actor was visiting the tactical shooting facility, Taran Tactical, in California, United State of America where he met the F1 champion along with Resident Evil (2022) actor Ella Balinska. A photograph of the meeting was shared by one Instagram user Ryan Pettijohn, which has now gone viral. 

    The ‘KGF’ star also posted a video from the facility on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !! (sic)." Check out his post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    For the unversed, the Kalashnikov rifle commonly known as ‘Ak 47’, played an important role in Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the blockbuster film has a series of high-octane action sequences that revolved around the Russian-made rifle.

    Meanwhile, soon after the picture of Yah and Lewish Hamilton surfaced on the internet, fans of the Kannada superstar could not hold themselves back from commenting on the post. Most fans flooded social media by sending tonnes of love for the two ' self-made stars'.

    Among many users who commented on the now-viral photograph, one person wrote: “Lewis & Yash together… Lol.. what parallel universe is this 😂😂”. Another user speculated if the meeting had to do anything with the third instalment of the KGF franchise as he wrote in the comments section, “bro is it for KGF 3????”

    Take a look at the post here:

    The Taran Tactical that Yas visited, is owned by award-winning Hollywood action director Taran Butler. Apart from fans speculating that the meet may possibly be for ‘KGF 3’, it has also made people wonder if the actor might be looking at a Hollywood debut.

