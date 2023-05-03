Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Ayushi Tiwari, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' making fans go crazy-WATCH

    First Published May 3, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Pawan Singh and Ayushi Tiwari's romance on 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' leaves little to the imagination; watch the video that has gone viral on YouTube
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film industry. His followers anxiously anticipate his songs and films. That is why his songs are instant hits the moment they are released.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh has collaborated with several actresses, including Ayushi Tiwari. The duo's chemistry is displayed in the song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji.'In this video, the couple is seen madly romancing by the pool. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The chemistry between Pawan Singh and Ayushi Tiwari is fantastic. Pawan Singh's manner in the song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' is popular among fans.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Ayushi's romance is making people's hearts race. Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh perform this incredibly successful song. 
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song ‘Mere Marad Mahoday Ji’ is one of Pawan Singh’s most exciting numbers. Ayushi Tiwari is seen seducing Pawan Singh in every possible way.

     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song was released in 2020 on Zee Music Bhojpuri channel. Crores of views have come on this song, and comments and likes are coming continuously. Pawan Singh and Aayushi's romance set the fire on the internet.

    'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE: Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

    Citadel: Anand Mahindra reviews Priyanka Chopra's latest Prime Video series; here's what he said

    Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023: Here are 7 iconic songs of band you can groove to

    Who was Manobala? Rajinikanth expresses grief over Tamil filmmaker's demise

    Chiyaan Vikram to take short break from Thangalaan shoot after suffering rib injury at rehearsals

    'My father Yediyurappa is a legend in Karnataka politics... there are a lot of expectations from me'

    IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till May 7; Possible cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority (WATCH)

    Be like Virat Kohli: The ultimate diet plan no sportsperson can refuse

    'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE: Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

