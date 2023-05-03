Bhojpuri SEXY video: Ayushi Tiwari, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' making fans go crazy-WATCH

Pawan Singh and Ayushi Tiwari's romance on 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' leaves little to the imagination; watch the video that has gone viral on YouTube



Pawan Singh is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film industry. His followers anxiously anticipate his songs and films. That is why his songs are instant hits the moment they are released.

Pawan Singh has collaborated with several actresses, including Ayushi Tiwari. The duo's chemistry is displayed in the song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji.'In this video, the couple is seen madly romancing by the pool. (WATCH VIDEO)



The chemistry between Pawan Singh and Ayushi Tiwari is fantastic. Pawan Singh's manner in the song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' is popular among fans.

Pawan Singh and Ayushi's romance is making people's hearts race. Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh perform this incredibly successful song.



The song ‘Mere Marad Mahoday Ji’ is one of Pawan Singh’s most exciting numbers. Ayushi Tiwari is seen seducing Pawan Singh in every possible way.

