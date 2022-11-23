Bhojouri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's intimate romantic song 'Cooker' goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's song 'Cooker' from the film Kaashi Amarnath went viral and received 13 million views on YouTube.

The rage of Bhojpuri music and videos is surging daily among audiences. Every day, one or more Bhojpuri songs become popular on YouTube and other media, and the actors even have a sizable fan base.

Another Nirahua and Amrapali video is becoming viral. The song "Cooker" by Nirhua and Amrapali is now trending on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

The actress Amrapali looks seductive and gorgeous in this song. With their hot chemistry, this powerhouse duo from the Bhojpuri entertainment business is capable of breaking all online records.

You can't help but look at the two of them because of their chemistry. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. Fans should view the viral video that is now online.



There have been 13 million views of the song, Cooker thus far. Nirahua and Amrapali are renowned in this field for their versatility in the workplace. The industry's expansion has seen a complete change in dynamics as big-budget movies have become increasingly popular.

Nirahua and Amrapali are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. A lot of people are responding well to this video.

