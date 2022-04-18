Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Hegde flaunts her back in pictures wearing pistachio saree make-up for perfect summer wedding attire.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde is one of the prettiest actresses that the Indian film industry boasts of. Whether it is about rocking an athleisure look or slaying it in six yards of saree, Pooja can sweep you off your feet with just one look. And when it is about burning the internet with a slew of photographs, Pooja is one of those who are at the top of this game. The actress recently shared a set of photographs wearing a saree and posted it with a witty caption that read: "Beauty and the…. #Beast 😉". If you have not checked out her latest photos yet, this article is for you!

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Pooja Hegde wore a pistachio coloured leheriya saree with mirror work all over its border. For the blouse, Pooja wore a strappy blouse that also had mirror work on it.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    The Beast actress looked stunning in the pictures as she posed for the camera, flaunting her toned back in that thin strappy blouse, oozing nothing but elegance.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    To complete her look, Pooja Hegde opted for minimum jewellery and subtle make-up. She wore a pearl bracelet in her hand and chunky earrings. For her luscious locks, she parted them from the centre and pulled them back for a messy look, and continued to keep them open.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Pooja Hegde’s saree look is refreshing for the scorching summer. It makes a perfect look for summer wedding attire for a function like Mehendi.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde’s recently released film ‘Beast’, starring Vijay Thalapathy in the lead role is running successfully at the box office. Before this, Pooja was seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shayam released a couple of years ago.

