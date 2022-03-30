Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout; fans must watch

    Turn to Pooja Hegde for some fitness inspiration as the actor showcases her workout as she flaunts her back in the video.

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout fans must watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    If you have been looking out for some fitness inspiration, head to Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story. The Beast actress’s latest post on her social media shows her performing a workout for her back that helps her keep it straight and fit. Pooja swears by her fitness regime; she hardly skips her workout and often shares posts from her sessions.

    The latest video that the Radhya Shyam actress uploaded, shows her working out on the latest gym equipment which is used for a back workout. Pooja Hegde has donned stylish athleisure in green.

    Speaking of her fitness regime, Pooja Hegde is often papped outside her pilates class. The paparazzi patiently wait outside her gym to click the actress, every time she arrives in her stylish athleisure.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

    Check out her video here:

    Apart from her toned physique, what attracts Pooja Hegde’s fans the most are her luxurious handbags and high-glam athleisure. The diva also aces her game at rocking a no-makeup look for her gym classes, while still looking seamlessly hot every single time.

    On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen opposite Prabhas in 2022’s first pan-India release, Radhe Shyam. She is presently busy with her next film ‘Beast’ opposite Vijay Thalapathy. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a Tamil dark comedy that is slated for a theatrical release on April 13.

    ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed and more snapped in Mumbai

    Other than Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde, who are the lead actors in the film, Beast also stars actors Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Beast’s music has been composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander while the cinematography is being dealt with by Manoj Paramahamsa. 

    Meanwhile, apart from Beast, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya which stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja will be seen in a cameo role. The actress ill also been seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel as well as in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari Bawaal drb

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’

    RRR Box Office SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 100 cr mark soars high Rs 107 cr drb

    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38 instead of Cody Rhodes?-ayh

    WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38?

    Recent Stories

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV auction to continue till March 31 gcw

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV, auction to continue till March 31

    ipl 2022 Akhtar predicts Babar Azam's IPL price tag hopes to see him open with Kohli some day snt

    Akhtar predicts Babar Azam's IPL price tag; hopes to see him open with Kohli some day

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resignation updates PPP Pak Army

    Pakistan Army tells Imran Khan: Resign or face consequence

    Kriti Sanon slaying in brown strappy dress shows why fans crush on her so hard drb

    Kriti Sanon slaying in brown strappy dress shows why fans crush on her so hard

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon