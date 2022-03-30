Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout; fans must watch

Turn to Pooja Hegde for some fitness inspiration as the actor showcases her workout as she flaunts her back in the video.

If you have been looking out for some fitness inspiration, head to Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story. The Beast actress’s latest post on her social media shows her performing a workout for her back that helps her keep it straight and fit. Pooja swears by her fitness regime; she hardly skips her workout and often shares posts from her sessions.

The latest video that the Radhya Shyam actress uploaded, shows her working out on the latest gym equipment which is used for a back workout. Pooja Hegde has donned stylish athleisure in green.

Speaking of her fitness regime, Pooja Hegde is often papped outside her pilates class. The paparazzi patiently wait outside her gym to click the actress, every time she arrives in her stylish athleisure.

Check out her video here:

Apart from her toned physique, what attracts Pooja Hegde’s fans the most are her luxurious handbags and high-glam athleisure. The diva also aces her game at rocking a no-makeup look for her gym classes, while still looking seamlessly hot every single time.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen opposite Prabhas in 2022’s first pan-India release, Radhe Shyam. She is presently busy with her next film ‘Beast’ opposite Vijay Thalapathy. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a Tamil dark comedy that is slated for a theatrical release on April 13.

Other than Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde, who are the lead actors in the film, Beast also stars actors Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Beast’s music has been composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander while the cinematography is being dealt with by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Meanwhile, apart from Beast, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya which stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja will be seen in a cameo role. The actress ill also been seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel as well as in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.