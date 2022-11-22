Avatar: The Way of Water: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's film

A new trailer of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water dropped today, November 22. The film is all set to release on December 16. The 13-year-old sequel will finally premiere in December. Know seven reasons to watch the film

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the year's most anticipated movies. The blockbuster Avatar (2009) sequel is presently dominating news coverage. James Cameron has released a brand-new Avatar 2 trailer, which is both aesthetically arresting and emotionally riveting. The latest clip depicts two competing clans joining forces to fight mankind while enormous dragons rule the skies. James Cameron wrote and directed the sweeping science-fiction drama Avatar: The Way of Water. (WATCH TRAILER)



The new Avatar 2 trailer introduces new and recurring characters while exploring new areas of Pandora. For their survival, Neytiri, Jake Sully, and their children will have to take extreme measures. The most recent trailer contains a scene that will bring back memories for fans of the first Avatar movie as they explore new areas.



Why did it take so much time?

Although 13 years is a long time, it is not enough time for me to have viewed the first "Avatar." the quick response is that these films spend an eternity and a day in preproduction due to the dazzling and expensive array of visual effects. A large portion of the sequel was also shot underwater, which required the development of new motion-capture technology.

New characters:

More of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaa as Neytiri are shown in the latest trailer teaching their children to ride their respective dragons. As they continue to learn to fight their fights up until D-Day, when tragedy arrives in the shape of a conflict with humans, the screen illuminates with beautiful vistas of the sea and the sky.

Avatar:

2009, Avatar was released, which became the most successful movie of all time, making over USD 2.9 billion worldwide. James Cameron, the filmmaker, first teased the sequels in 2011. According to New York Times, there are three sequels that Cameron has committed to producing that are presently scheduled for release in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

James Cameron:

He directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited the science fiction movie Avatar in 2009. The follow-up to 2009's Avatar is title d Avatar: The Way of Water, is said to be bigger and better than the first portion. Jon Landau and Peter M. Tobyansen produce. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

Has Zoe Saldaa returned?

Saldaa rose to fame for portraying Neytiri and then playing the blue-skinned Gamora in the Marvel "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Saldaa returns for "The Way of Water" alongside Worthington, Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, and CCH Pounder. Yes, some of their characters appear to be dead, but we still don't understand how it works.

