How Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's married life will be? Are they compatible with each other?

Are Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor planning to tie the knot in 2022? How will be their married life will be? Based on their astro charts, here's what we got to know



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for more than three years. They made it official on Instagram a few years ago in 2019 and aren't afraid to post about each other. For quite some time, rumours regarding their wedding have been circulating. According to many news websites, the two are planning to marry in November or December of this year.

In fact, the insider said, the couple would hold a small wedding in Mumbai. However, sources have informed that the news is false. Even Arjun Kapoor has spoken up against the rumours.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to react to his marriage rumours with ladylove Malaika Arora. He wrote, "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do (sic)."

We spoke to Kalpesh Shah, CEO & Founder of MyPandit, who predicted some good times ahead for one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood.

According to both, Malaika and Arjun's Sun Charts, the natural significator of love/romance Lord Venus is well placed and it is compatible with each other. Also, it indicates good friendly relations and intimacy between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Plus, both the Moon sign Lords are mutual friends so there may be common likes and dislikes. Due to common choices between both of them, there will be cordial friendly relations.

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Are they compatible with each other?

As mentioned above, in this compatibility both the Moon sign Lords are mutual friends which will help Malaika to strengthen bonding with Arjun. According to Malaika’s chart, she is an intense and feisty partner with very little interest in long conversations and social activities. On the other hand, the placement of Lord Venus blesses Arjun, aggressive nature that drives the attractive rush while he always tries to win his partner's heart for love.

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

How will their married life be, based on their charts?

As mentioned above, both the Moon sign Lords are mutual friends which indicate Malaika and Arjun are better compatible with each other. They will enjoy harmonious influences in their life post-marriage. As far as married life is concerned, it will remain peaceful and joyful in general.

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Mars signifies energy, power, passion, etc., and Venus represents love, romance, attraction, etc. In Malaika’s Sun chart, Mars is aspecting the Venus to test their patience. Saturn signifies discipline, consistency, constant efforts, etc. In Arjun Kapoor’s Sun chart, the exalted Saturn and Venus are in opposition which may cause some emotional turmoils or heated arguments. Also, sometimes it will remain difficult for both of them to fulfil each other. In short, both of them will require equal and sincere efforts to enjoy happy moments in their life post-marriage.

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Malaika Arora, while talking about her further with Arun Kapoor, further said, "We're at a mature stage where there's still room for more discoveries, but we'd love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we're damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship."

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram