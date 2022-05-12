Nayanthara, Abushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna will have unsuccessful marriage?

An astrologer has reportedly claimed that three of the most popular actresses of India - Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna, will not have successful marriages.

Image: Anushla Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are some of the biggest actresses in the South cinema. Anushka was already a big name down South but when the Baahubali franchise released pan-India, she became an instant hit and also the national crush of India. Rashmika Mandanna and Nayanthara too are equally bigger names from the South industries and will soon be marking their Bollywood debut as well. On their personal front, all the three stunning and successful actresses of India, Anushka, Nayanthara and Rashmika are not yet married (though Nayanthara is engaged). Their relationship and marriage discussion has always been a favourite topic among their respective fandoms.

Image: Anushka Shetty, Vignesh Shivan, Rashmik Mandanna/Instagram

Speaking of their marriages, several news portals from the South have reportedly claimed that these three successful actresses – Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna, may not have a successful marriage. The websites quoted one Venu Swamy, an astrologer who reportedly said that Anushka will not have a successful married life. The astrologer also had similar things to say about Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna as well, reportedly. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange 2 casts spell over Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

Image: Anushka Shetty/Instagram

Anushka Shetty: The Baahubali actress was rumoured to be dating her franchise co-star, Prabhas. She, however, refuted all the rumours of them dating, saying that Prabhas, whom she knows for over a decade, is her 3 AM friend and that had there been anything between them, it would have been out. Meanwhile, the astrologer reportedly predicted that Anushka Shetty will get married by 2023.

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara: The South beauty is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Their marriage will reportedly take place in June at Tirupati Balaji Temple. There are also reports that they will be throwing a lavish wedding party in Chennai for their friends from the industry. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram