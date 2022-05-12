Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Abushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna will have unsuccessful marriage?

    First Published May 12, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    An astrologer has reportedly claimed that three of the most popular actresses of India - Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna, will not have successful marriages.

    Image: Anushla Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are some of the biggest actresses in the South cinema. Anushka was already a big name down South but when the Baahubali franchise released pan-India, she became an instant hit and also the national crush of India. Rashmika Mandanna and Nayanthara too are equally bigger names from the South industries and will soon be marking their Bollywood debut as well. On their personal front, all the three stunning and successful actresses of India, Anushka, Nayanthara and Rashmika are not yet married (though Nayanthara is engaged). Their relationship and marriage discussion has always been a favourite topic among their respective fandoms.

    Image: Anushka Shetty, Vignesh Shivan, Rashmik Mandanna/Instagram

    Speaking of their marriages, several news portals from the South have reportedly claimed that these three successful actresses – Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna, may not have a successful marriage. The websites quoted one Venu Swamy, an astrologer who reportedly said that Anushka will not have a successful married life. The astrologer also had similar things to say about Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna as well, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange 2 casts spell over Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

    Image: Anushka Shetty/Instagram

    Anushka Shetty: The Baahubali actress was rumoured to be dating her franchise co-star, Prabhas. She, however, refuted all the rumours of them dating, saying that Prabhas, whom she knows for over a decade, is her 3 AM friend and that had there been anything between them, it would have been out. Meanwhile, the astrologer reportedly predicted that Anushka Shetty will get married by 2023.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara: The South beauty is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Their marriage will reportedly take place in June at Tirupati Balaji Temple. There are also reports that they will be throwing a lavish wedding party in Chennai for their friends from the industry.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna: She will be marking her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna continues to enjoy the success that her last film, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise’ received from the audience. Speaking of her personal life, there were rumours that Rashmika would be marrying Vijay Devarakonda by the end year.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story' RBA

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans RBA

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Recent Stories

    Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

    Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose second COVID dose for those travelling abroad gcw

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose, second COVID dose for those travelling abroad

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Chetan Sakariya delighted with Rajasthan Jos Buttler wicket, Mitchell Marsh hopes Delhi continues good form-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sakariya delighted with Buttler's wicket, Marsh hopes DC continues good form

    football Garnacho the next Ronaldo? Man United starlet's 'Siuuu' show in FA Youth Cup win sparks debate snt

    Garnacho the next Ronaldo? Man United starlet's 'Siuuu' show in FA Youth Cup win sparks debate

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa allies from leaving country gcw

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, allies from leaving country

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon