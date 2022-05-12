Box Office Report: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange 2 casts spell over Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2’s Wednesday box office collection was twice of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 collection.

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office across India, especially in the Hindi region. The movie conquered most of the single screen theatres in the Hindi belt, and has, so far, earned Rs 400 crore only from this region. However, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 could not perform well on its 28th day, i.e., Wednesday, May 11. Also, the film’s Wednesday collection was beaten by Marvel Studios’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. At the same time, a total of all four films – KGF, Doctor Strange, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 could manage to collect only Rs 7.79 crore to Rs 8.79 crore.

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

    We are all fascinated by Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. As per the initial trends, on Wednesday, May 11, there was a decline in the collections of the film. Reportedly, the Marvel film has earned around Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crores on its sixth day in theatres. With this, the total collection of the film has reached close to Rs 98.50 to 99.50 crores. That is, the film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club on its seventh day.

    Runway 34:

    Ajay Devgn's third directorial venture 'Runway 34' stars himself, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Carrie Minati. Despite a stunning cast, the film failed to impress the audience. According to initial reports, 'Runway 34' earned Rs 0.65 crore on the 13th day. After which the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 31.62 crore.

    Heropanti 2:

    Tiger Shroff's action thriller received mixed reviews, but it seems that it failed to impress the fans. According to reports, the film earned Rs 26 crore about two weeks after its release. The film could not do business in front of mega-blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, and now, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has also had an impact on it.

    KGF: Chapter 2:

    Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2, recorded a collection of Rs 2.14 crore on Wednesday, reportedly. Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was able to beat Yash’s film at the box office on Wednesday, as the film’s collection stood at Rs 5 crore to Rs crore, reportedly.

