Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

With Cannes Film Festival around the corner, a list of Indian celebrities who will be attending the opening day ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, has reportedly been revealed.

France is all set to host the Cannes Film Festival 2022 which is slated to begin on May 16 and will go on till May 28. This year’s Cannes festival is special because it completes 75 years of its inception. But, it also holds a very special place for India, which too is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, and has been made the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Film, the business side of the Cannes Film Festival.

With this, a hoard of celebrities from the Indian film industry is ready to walk on the red carpet and attend the 75th Canned Film Festival. An Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, will be attending the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival.

As per reports, actors Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, R Madhavan, Vaani Tripathi and Tamannah Bhatia will be a part of the delegation, reportedly. Apart from this Grammy-winners AR Rahman and Ricky Kej, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Mame Khan are also a part of the delegation.

ALSO READ: Before Deepika Padukone, these 5 Indian stars were jury at Cannes film festival

With the presence of these artists, India's strength will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival this time. In this festival, the world will be exposed to the rich heritage of Indian cinema.

Why 75th Cannes Film Festival is so special for India? There is not one but many reasons why this year’s Cannes holds so much importance. India is celebrating its 75 years of independence. Along with this, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. It is also for the first time that a country has been made ‘Country of Honour’ at the festival that also celebrates its 75 successful years.

ALSO READ: Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

Deepika Padukone to attend Cannes jury: Deepika Padukone has become the sixth Indian celebrity to be invited as a jury member at the Cannes film festival. The other five celebs include Aishwarya Rai, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, Meera Nair and Shekhar Kapur.