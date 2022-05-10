Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    With Cannes Film Festival around the corner, a list of Indian celebrities who will be attending the opening day ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, has reportedly been revealed.

    Cannes 2022 Nayanthara Pooja Hegde Akshay Kumar these stars to walk the red carpet drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 10, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    France is all set to host the Cannes Film Festival 2022 which is slated to begin on May 16 and will go on till May 28. This year’s Cannes festival is special because it completes 75 years of its inception. But, it also holds a very special place for India, which too is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, and has been made the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Film, the business side of the Cannes Film Festival.

    With this, a hoard of celebrities from the Indian film industry is ready to walk on the red carpet and attend the 75th Canned Film Festival. An Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, will be attending the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival.

    As per reports, actors Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, R Madhavan, Vaani Tripathi and Tamannah Bhatia will be a part of the delegation, reportedly. Apart from this Grammy-winners AR Rahman and Ricky Kej, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Mame Khan are also a part of the delegation.

    ALSO READ: Before Deepika Padukone, these 5 Indian stars were jury at Cannes film festival

    With the presence of these artists, India's strength will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival this time. In this festival, the world will be exposed to the rich heritage of Indian cinema.

    Why 75th Cannes Film Festival is so special for India? There is not one but many reasons why this year’s Cannes holds so much importance. India is celebrating its 75 years of independence. Along with this, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. It is also for the first time that a country has been made ‘Country of Honour’ at the festival that also celebrates its 75 successful years.

    ALSO READ: Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

    Deepika Padukone to attend Cannes jury: Deepika Padukone has become the sixth Indian celebrity to be invited as a jury member at the Cannes film festival. The other five celebs include Aishwarya Rai, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, Meera Nair and Shekhar Kapur.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster' RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster'

    Here is what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home drb

    Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84 drb

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma no more; PM Modi pays tribute

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details RBA

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul RBA

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul

    Recent Stories

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Roman Reigns signs new contract with Brock Lesnar-type clause-ayh

    WWE: Roman Reigns signs new contract with Brock Lesnar-type clause

    tennis italian open 2022 Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end King of Clay gives honest view snt

    Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

    Marathi actress Prajakta Mali stuns in a floral saree see pics drb

    Marathi actress Prajakta Mali stuns in a floral saree; see pics

    Britney Spears shared 9 nude pictures on Instagram; fans are worried and say 'STOP' RBA

    Britney Spears shared 9 nude pictures on Instagram; fans are worried and said 'STOP'

    In 4 months, DGCA has grounded 9 pilots, 32 cabin crew for failing alcohol tests

    In 4 months, DGCA has grounded 9 pilots, 32 cabin crew for failing alcohol tests

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon