Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style

On Wednesday night, Anil Kapoor hosted a birthday party for Javed Akhtar, and many actors from the film industry attended wearing gorgeous outfits.

On January 17, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned a year older and arrived at his birthday party with wife Shabana Azmi.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence wearing a black formal suit with fur on its shoulders and lower.

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi

For his birthday bash, Javed Akhtar wore a red kurta, black lower, and a coat. Whereas Shabana Azmi looked beautiful in a black attire that had multicolour borders.

Javed Akhtar poses with hosts

Birthday man Javed Akhtar posed with hosts Anil, Boney Kapoor, and son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor kept his look simple, yet looked dapper in a loose white shirt and black jeans with formal shoes.

Anupum Kher

Anupum Kher slayed in a black shirt with white stripes and black pants. He wore black, white, and blue formal shoes to complete his look.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit made hearts go 'Dhak Dhak' as she was seen in a yellow sequence saree attending Javed Akhtar’s birthday party.

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor looked young as ever in a white shirt and topped it with denim jeans and jacket. He wore white and green casual shoes.