Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style

    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    On Wednesday night, Anil Kapoor hosted a birthday party for Javed Akhtar, and many actors from the film industry attended wearing gorgeous outfits. 

    article_image1

    On January 17, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned a year older and arrived at his birthday party with wife Shabana Azmi.

    article_image2

    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence wearing a black formal suit with fur on its shoulders and lower. 

    article_image3

    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi

    For his birthday bash, Javed Akhtar wore a red kurta, black lower, and a coat. Whereas Shabana Azmi looked beautiful in a black attire that had multicolour borders. 

    article_image4

    Javed Akhtar poses with hosts

    Birthday man Javed Akhtar posed with hosts Anil, Boney Kapoor, and son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar. 

    article_image5

    Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor kept his look simple, yet looked dapper in a loose white shirt and black jeans with formal shoes. 

    article_image6

    Anupum Kher

    Anupum Kher slayed in a black shirt with white stripes and black pants. He wore black, white, and blue formal shoes to complete his look.

    article_image7

    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri Dixit made hearts go 'Dhak Dhak' as she was seen in a yellow sequence saree attending Javed Akhtar’s birthday party.  

    article_image8

    Sanjay Kapoor

    Sanjay Kapoor looked young as ever in a white shirt and topped it with denim jeans and jacket. He wore white and green casual shoes. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details RBA

    Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS it will be bigger and grander than other films; read details

    Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri all set to shoot 'Hamare Ram Aayenge' (VIDEO) RKK

    Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri all set to shoot 'Hamare Ram Aayenge' (VIDEO)

    12th Fail: Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey, says he deserves National Film Award; actor reacts RBA

    '12th Fail': Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey, says he deserves National Film Award; actor reacts

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date RKK

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K'taka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

    HanuMan Teja Sajja's superhero film closer to Rs 100 cr mark RBA

    'HanuMan': Teja Sajja's superhero film closer to Rs 100 cr mark

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Registrar of Companies wants Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan prosecuted for Exalogic irregularities anr

    Registrar of Companies wants Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan prosecuted for Exalogic irregularities

    Explained How PM Modi was closely involved in Ram Mandir's design and aesthetics

    Explained: How PM Modi was closely involved in Ram Mandir's design and aesthetics

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon