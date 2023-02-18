Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom song ‘Humra Choliya Me' is not to be missed

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's dance on ‘Humra Choliya Me' makes fans go crazy. This video is worth watching.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nirahua and Amrapali are two well-known actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. The on-screen duo may be seen enthralling their fans with their songs and videos.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They remain in the spotlight because their old or new romantic song is becoming viral. Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on social media once more. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali set fire to the dance stage. Everyone's attention is drawn to the hot chemistry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The pair is dancing to the song "Hamara Choliya Me." Amrapali is seen wearing a green saree and looks stunning. She is driving her admirers insane. This video is well worth your time.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This video has garnered 165K views to far, and admirers may be seen commenting on it. The topic of Amrapali has now become a social media trend. The actress has a cult following.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube