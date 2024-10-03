Lifestyle
This article provides tips on how to clean tarnished brass god idols at home and make them look new.
Before cleaning a brass or bronze idol, wipe off the dust with a clean cloth. Then dampen the idol and clean it.
To clean the brass idol, make a paste by mixing two teaspoons of flour, half a teaspoon of salt, and white vinegar. Apply this paste on the idol for half an hour and then clean it.
Make a paste of lemon juice and baking soda, apply it on the idol, and clean it after 10 minutes.
Soak tamarind in water for 15 minutes. Then knead it to extract the pulp. Rub this pulp on the idols and then clean them with lukewarm water.
Combine one tablespoon each of gram flour, turmeric powder, curd, and lemon juice. Apply to brass idols, let sit, then wipe off for shine.
Prepare a liquid solution by adding water and white vinegar, and soak the brass idols in it. Then gently rub and clean them with your hands or a cloth.