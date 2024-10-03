Lifestyle

Tips to Make Brass Idols Shine Like Gold

Image credits: Pinterest

How to Clean a Brass Idol?

This article provides tips on how to clean tarnished brass god idols at home and make them look new.

Start by Cleaning the Dust

Before cleaning a brass or bronze idol, wipe off the dust with a clean cloth. Then dampen the idol and clean it.

Image credits: Pinterest

Clean Like This

To clean the brass idol, make a paste by mixing two teaspoons of flour, half a teaspoon of salt, and white vinegar. Apply this paste on the idol for half an hour and then clean it.

Lemon Juice and Baking Soda

Make a paste of lemon juice and baking soda, apply it on the idol, and clean it after 10 minutes.

Use Tamarind Pulp

Soak tamarind in water for 15 minutes. Then knead it to extract the pulp. Rub this pulp on the idols and then clean them with lukewarm water.

Gram Flour-Curd Polish

Combine one tablespoon each of gram flour, turmeric powder, curd, and lemon juice. Apply to brass idols, let sit, then wipe off for shine.

Water and Vinegar Solution

Prepare a liquid solution by adding water and white vinegar, and soak the brass idols in it. Then gently rub and clean them with your hands or a cloth.

