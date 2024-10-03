Mexican soldiers open fire on truck carrying migrants from India, Nepal, Pakistan; 6 dead, 10 injured

A tragic incident occurred near the Guatemala-Mexico border on Monday, resulting in six migrant deaths and ten injuries. The migrants, from India, Pakistan, Nepal, and other countries, were traveling in a truck when Mexican soldiers opened fire after allegedly hearing gunfire.

A devastating incident occurred near the Guatemala-Mexico border on Monday, resulting in the deaths of six migrants and injuring ten others. The migrants, from India, Pakistan, Nepal, and other countries, were traveling in a truck when Mexican soldiers opened fire.

Also Read: 'It's getting scarier, tougher': 18,000 Indians in Israel face growing fears as conflict with Iran intensifies

As per the soldiers, they heard gunfire as the truck and two other vehicles approached their position in Chiapas, near Huixtla. Two soldiers opened fire on the truck, finding four migrants dead and 12 wounded at the scene. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries with the situation of other 10 unclear.

The Defense Department has not confirmed whether the migrants died from army fire or if any weapons were there on the truck. Following the incident, two soldiers involved have been relieved of duty pending investigations. In Mexico, incidents involving civilians can lead to civilian prosecution or military courts martial.

Irineo Mujica, a migrant rights activist, expressed skepticism that migrants or smugglers fired at the army. "It is really impossible that these people would have been shooting at the army," Mujica stated. "Most of the time, they get through by paying bribes" ¹.

If the deaths are the result of army fire, it could be a significant embarrassment for newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum. Sheinbaum has continued the approach of former president Andres Manuel López Obrador, granting the forces significant powers in law enforcement and other areas.

This is not the first time Mexican forces have opened fire on vehicles carrying migrants in the area, which is often plagued by turf wars between rival drug cartels. In 2021, there was firing on a pickup truck carrying migrants by a quasi-military National Guard, resulting in one death and four injuries.

Also Read: Iran-Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death?

Latest Videos