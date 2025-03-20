Amid Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree alimony news, RJ Mahvash shares criptic posts: 'Jhut, lalach aur fareb...'

Read Full Gallery

Amid reports of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce and alimony, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic Instagram post, sparking speculation about her involvement in the ongoing drama.

The Bombay High Court recently directed the family court to finalize the divorce proceedings between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, by March 20. Reports also revealed that Dhanashree would be receiving an alimony of Rs. 4.50 crore, as the couple was allowed to waive off the mandatory cooling-off period.

Amid this Yuzvendra's rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, posted a cryptic message on Instagram. The actress-producer posted pictures of herself in a white outfit adorned with red hearts, captioned, "Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain." Fans are speculating whether the post is directed at Dhanashree. ALSO READ: Is RJ Mahvash dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal? Here's what influencer said about rumors

RJ Mahvash

The influencer has now edited her original post following reactions on social media. She changed the caption to "Painting the town red" along with the red heart emoji, seemingly addressing the earlier speculation surrounding her cryptic message. The revised caption appears to be an attempt to steer the conversation away from the ongoing drama, though it still has fans questioning the intent behind the change.

Earlier this year, rumors of Yuzvendra and Mahvash dating began circulating. In response, Mahvash denied the claims, posting a message on social media that dismissed the rumors as baseless. She expressed frustration over her name being dragged into personal matters and emphasized the importance of respecting others during difficult times. ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Viral Pics of Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash: Who is Playing the Victim Card?

