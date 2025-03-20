user
user

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree alimony news, RJ Mahvash shares criptic posts: 'Jhut, lalach aur fareb...'

Amid reports of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce and alimony, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic Instagram post, sparking speculation about her involvement in the ongoing drama.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

The Bombay High Court recently directed the family court to finalize the divorce proceedings between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, by March 20. Reports also revealed that Dhanashree would be receiving an alimony of Rs. 4.50 crore, as the couple was allowed to waive off the mandatory cooling-off period.

 

article_image2

Amid this Yuzvendra's rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, posted a cryptic message on Instagram. The actress-producer posted pictures of herself in a white outfit adorned with red hearts, captioned, "Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain." Fans are speculating whether the post is directed at Dhanashree.

ALSO READ: Is RJ Mahvash dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal? Here's what influencer said about rumors


article_image3

RJ Mahvash

The influencer has now edited her original post following reactions on social media. She changed the caption to "Painting the town red" along with the red heart emoji, seemingly addressing the earlier speculation surrounding her cryptic message. The revised caption appears to be an attempt to steer the conversation away from the ongoing drama, though it still has fans questioning the intent behind the change.

 

article_image4

Earlier this year, rumors of Yuzvendra and Mahvash dating began circulating. In response, Mahvash denied the claims, posting a message on social media that dismissed the rumors as baseless. She expressed frustration over her name being dragged into personal matters and emphasized the importance of respecting others during difficult times.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Viral Pics of Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash: Who is Playing the Victim Card?

