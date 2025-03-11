Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Viral Pics of Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash: Who is Playing the Victim Card?

Read Full Article

Internet is all trending with the viral pictures of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and radio jockey RJ Mahvash. This might be a casual hang out, but it surely didn't seem that way to the fans. This is also due to the recent separation of Yuzvendra chahal and Dhanashree Verma. To this matter, Dhanashree's cryptic post made ways to various speculations.

Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Viral Pics of Yuzvendra Chahal:

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were recently seen together at the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final in Dubai cheering for team India. The duo was captured laughing and celebrating India's victory and then this quickly sparked rumors about their relationship. Mahvash further fueled the speculation by sharing a series of posts from the match, including a video where she and Chahal were seen sharing a lighthearted.

RJ Mahvash clarified the rumors stating, ''It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumors are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them?” she further explained the situation saying, “We attended the same event and had mutual friends. That does not mean there’s anything more to it.”

Dhanashree Verma's Cryptic Posts:

Dhanashree has been silent about the divorce, but her latest instagram post sparked speculations about the victim card. She shared a post that said, '' Blaming the woman has always been in fashion'. This caught the attention of fans immediately and fans stating different theories that suggests two different views on what happened at the India Vs New zealand match. But this is not the first time Dhanashree shared such cryptic posts, she has been sharing such posts hinting on her emotional thoughts.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in 22 December 2020. They were very active on social media and they served couple goals for sometime on social media with trending reels and appreciation posts for eachother. But things didn't go well in the last couple of years. This couple started living separately and reportedly got divorced in february 2025. None of the parties has provided a clear statement on their relationship status.

Adding to the anticipation, Dhanashree recently unarchived her pictures with her ex husband Yuzvendra Chahal on instagram. This move, right after chahal was spotted with an RJ at the match, also sparked many rumors about this couple's separation as a publicity stunt.

