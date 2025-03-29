user
Brianna Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate due to Abuse fuels human trafficking investigation in UK

Famous model Brianna Stern recently came up to reveal her journey of dealing with toxic relationships. With her voice, she encouraged everyone to voice up for themselves and not tolerate any kind of abuse. Let's see what she said.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

Brianna Stern met Andrew Tate during a photo shoot related to cryptocurrency in Romania. She was totally unaware of any controversies involved andrew at that time and they got along well. Brianna termed Andrew as her best friend within a few days after they met. She also revealed how good he was to her in the beginning but soon, things changed to worst nightmares. 

Brianna Stern's lawsuit against Andrew Tate:

Brianna claimed that Andrew tate verbally abused her many times and even abused her physically over disagreements. She also claimed that Andrew refers to Brianna as his own 'Property'. Brianna came up to talk about how his abuse led to choking her for a long time during a private encounter. 

The lawsuit filed by Brianna Stern included tate's aggressive behavior overtime. She also opened about a violent incident where he choked her during a consensual coition and when she confronted him about how it felt to her. Andrew reportedly said, 'You are my property'. This incident happened in March 2025 at Beverly Hills Hotel. 

 

Andrew tate response to Brianna stern:

Andrew Tate has initially denied the allegations made and called it 'blatant cash grab' through his legal representer. The legal team also stated that they are ready to defend him and expose the truth. 

The lawsuit is more problematic to Andrew tate now due to the other investigations going on him in UK and Romania for reported human trafickking. 

