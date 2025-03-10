Is RJ Mahvash dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal? Here's what influencer said about rumors

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's appearance at the ICC Champions Trophy has reignited dating rumors. Mahvash had previously dismissed such claims, slamming PR-driven gossip and speculation.
 

Published: Mar 10, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

During the India vs. New Zealand match on Sunday, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash caught everyone's attention. Their presence together at the ICC Champions Trophy final has reignited dating speculations. Pictures and videos of them at the stadium have gone viral, leaving fans curious about the real nature of their relationship.  

 

A few months ago, Chahal was in the headlines due to his reported separation from Dhanashree Verma. Around the same time, rumors surfaced about his alleged relationship with Mahvash, a popular RJ, actor, and producer. While neither of them confirmed or denied these claims, their latest appearance together has once again fueled social media discussions.  

 


In January, Mahvash addressed these rumors and dismissed them as baseless. She stated on Instagram that being seen with someone of the opposite gender does not automatically imply dating. She also expressed frustration over PR-driven speculation, urging people to respect others' personal lives, especially during difficult times. Her strong response aimed to put an end to unnecessary gossip.  

 

Despite Mahvash’s clarification, Chahal has remained silent about both his rumored relationship and his divorce. His reluctance to speak on the matter has only added to the curiosity of fans. With their latest public appearance making headlines again, it remains to be seen if Chahal will finally break his silence on these ongoing speculations.

