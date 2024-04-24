Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body

Ameesha Patel is known as one of the hottest actresses and she often makes people turn heads with her outfits.

Ameesha Patel is an Indian actress who works in both Hindi and Telugu cinema and received various honors, including the Filmfare Award and the Zee Cine Award.

Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', which was a huge financial hit and garnered her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Her breakthrough continued with the Telugu action film 'Badri' (2000) and the highest-grossing period picture 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' (2001) which earned her a Filmfare Special Performance Award.

Ameesha Patel's career sadly got decreased after starring in 'Humraaz' and 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' (2002).

She went on to play minor roles in Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Race 2 (2013).

She recently made her Bollywood comeback with the film 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol which was a hug hit.