Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actresses and their social initiatives

    Here's a look at some of the Bollywood actresses who are driving significant social change.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    Many Bollywood actresses have not only created a name for themselves on screen but have also worked to bring about societal change. These women have utilized their celebrity and influence to initiate campaigns addressing a variety of urgent societal concerns, including mental health awareness and environmental protection. Here's a closer look at some of the Bollywood actresses who are driving significant social change.

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone has been an advocate for mental health since she revealed her struggles with anxiety and sadness. In 2015, she established the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation (LLL) to raise awareness and provide assistance to people suffering from mental illnesses. Deepika's project goes beyond discourse; it provides practical support to patients and caregivers through a variety of initiatives, as well as training doctors and healthcare staff in mental health best practices.

    article_image3

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is a social entrepreneur who founded CoExist in 2017 as an ecological project to promote animal welfare and environmental sustainability. CoExist creates awareness about the relationship between humans and the environment, urging people to live more compassionately and sustainably. But Alia's environmental advocacy does not end there. In 2020, she established Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children's clothing line. The brand focuses on eco-friendly fashion, employing environmentally friendly materials and encouraging responsible consumption practices.

    article_image4

    Richa Chadha

    Richa Chadha has also had a huge effect off-screen through her social media effort, The KINDry. The KINDry was founded as a platform to commemorate acts of kindness, shedding focus on society's unsung heroes who make the world a better place. The program encourages people to share stories of kindness and happiness, providing a forum for people to interact and inspire one another.

    article_image5

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar, known for her diverse performances, has become one of Bollywood's most outspoken environmentalists. Climate Warrior, her non-profit advocacy platform, aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable living. Bhumi has been at the vanguard of several environmental movements, including beach cleanups and tree planting activities, as well as trash segregation and water conservation projects. As a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, she is committed to using her position to address the climate catastrophe head-on.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests RBA

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners RKK

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners

    'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more NTI

    'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more

    Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on RKK

    Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on

    Recent Stories

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued gcw

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued

    football FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH) scr

    FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests RBA

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon