Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actresses and their social initiatives

Many Bollywood actresses have not only created a name for themselves on screen but have also worked to bring about societal change. These women have utilized their celebrity and influence to initiate campaigns addressing a variety of urgent societal concerns, including mental health awareness and environmental protection. Here's a closer look at some of the Bollywood actresses who are driving significant social change.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been an advocate for mental health since she revealed her struggles with anxiety and sadness. In 2015, she established the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation (LLL) to raise awareness and provide assistance to people suffering from mental illnesses. Deepika's project goes beyond discourse; it provides practical support to patients and caregivers through a variety of initiatives, as well as training doctors and healthcare staff in mental health best practices.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a social entrepreneur who founded CoExist in 2017 as an ecological project to promote animal welfare and environmental sustainability. CoExist creates awareness about the relationship between humans and the environment, urging people to live more compassionately and sustainably. But Alia's environmental advocacy does not end there. In 2020, she established Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children's clothing line. The brand focuses on eco-friendly fashion, employing environmentally friendly materials and encouraging responsible consumption practices.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has also had a huge effect off-screen through her social media effort, The KINDry. The KINDry was founded as a platform to commemorate acts of kindness, shedding focus on society's unsung heroes who make the world a better place. The program encourages people to share stories of kindness and happiness, providing a forum for people to interact and inspire one another.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her diverse performances, has become one of Bollywood's most outspoken environmentalists. Climate Warrior, her non-profit advocacy platform, aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable living. Bhumi has been at the vanguard of several environmental movements, including beach cleanups and tree planting activities, as well as trash segregation and water conservation projects. As a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, she is committed to using her position to address the climate catastrophe head-on.

