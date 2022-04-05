Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Date, venue, guest list, bachelor party and more (Details)

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:25 PM IST

    Here's all about the grand Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 

    Many Bollywood and TV stars have married in the last few months, and one more grand Bollywood wedding is supposedly on the way. We're referring to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials. 
     

    The pair have been dating for more than four years and are set to marry in mid-April. This month, to be exact. According to reports, the wedding preparations have already begun, although the stars have yet to announce anything. It is also said that the wedding has been postponed since Alia's maternal grandpa is ill and would like to attend his granddaughter's wedding.
     

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date:
    A source close to Pinkvilla stated, "The wedding is scheduled for April. The wedding will take place from April 13 through April 17. The sangeet and mehendi rituals are also arranged around this time." 

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding venue
    According to reports, the wedding would happen at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. Previously, it was announced that the wedding would take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, but the site has since been changed to RK House.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding outfit:
    When asked about Alia's wedding attire, the insider stated to the website that Alia would wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi clothes for her wedding celebration. 

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding guest list
    The wedding guest list has not yet been disclosed, although some prominent celebrities from Bollywood are expected to attend. The list is believed to include Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other Bollywood celebrities.

    Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party
    According to a report published in India Today, Ranbir will have a bachelor party before the wedding. According to a source, Ranbir is very close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is throwing a bachelor party at his home. 

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception: 
    While the wedding will be a family event, the couple will host a reception for industry pals at the end of April. Read: Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress

    Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's honeymoon 
    "Ranbir has modified his shoot dates to adjust the wedding," a source told the portal. In early April, he will begin filming for Luv Ranjan's flick. After that, he takes a break of around 7-8 days before jumping into Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. So we're wondering if the two will have time for a honeymoon. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Tiger Shroff got his 'butt' kicked while shooting Heropanti 2 - gps

    Did Tiger Shroff got his 'butt' kicked while shooting Heropanti 2?

    Watch BTS star Jungkook flirts with a female fan during his live RBA

    Watch BTS star Jungkook flirts with a female fan during his live

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar snt

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar?

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details) RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details)

    Deepika Padukone TIME 100 Impact Awards actress shares an inspiring BTS video on Instagram RBA

    Deepika Padukone's ‘TIME 100 Impact Awards’; actress shares an inspiring BTS video on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra government forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials

    Maharashtra government forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials

    Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties-dnm

    Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore’s top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties

    Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow-dnm

    Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan’s internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow

    Urfi Javed turns sexy' Barbie; shows cute moves at Mumbai airport RBA

    (Pictures) Urfi Javed turns 'sexy' Barbie; shows cute moves at Mumbai airport

    Did Tiger Shroff got his 'butt' kicked while shooting Heropanti 2 - gps

    Did Tiger Shroff got his 'butt' kicked while shooting Heropanti 2?

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon