Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Date, venue, guest list, bachelor party and more (Details)

Here's all about the grand Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Many Bollywood and TV stars have married in the last few months, and one more grand Bollywood wedding is supposedly on the way. We're referring to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials.



The pair have been dating for more than four years and are set to marry in mid-April. This month, to be exact. According to reports, the wedding preparations have already begun, although the stars have yet to announce anything. It is also said that the wedding has been postponed since Alia's maternal grandpa is ill and would like to attend his granddaughter's wedding.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date:

A source close to Pinkvilla stated, "The wedding is scheduled for April. The wedding will take place from April 13 through April 17. The sangeet and mehendi rituals are also arranged around this time."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding venue

According to reports, the wedding would happen at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. Previously, it was announced that the wedding would take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, but the site has since been changed to RK House.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding outfit:

When asked about Alia's wedding attire, the insider stated to the website that Alia would wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi clothes for her wedding celebration.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding guest list

The wedding guest list has not yet been disclosed, although some prominent celebrities from Bollywood are expected to attend. The list is believed to include Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other Bollywood celebrities.

Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party

According to a report published in India Today, Ranbir will have a bachelor party before the wedding. According to a source, Ranbir is very close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is throwing a bachelor party at his home.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception:

While the wedding will be a family event, the couple will host a reception for industry pals at the end of April.

Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram