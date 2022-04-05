Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details)

    "I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out" Rashmika Mandanna opens up on 'Animal', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor
     

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna was recently revealed as the female protagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. So, today, the actress expressed her excitement at joining the brilliant ensemble and incredible crew.

    Rashmika recently told a big publication, "I am very delighted that the announcement is now out." I'd been waiting to tell everyone about it since not only is the tale incredible, but so is the team I get to work with. It's as though a dream has come true. "I'm looking forward to this summer and can't wait for the picture to go on floors," she says.

    Rashmika, the national crush, is celebrating her birthday today, and this news came as the perfect gift for her followers on her special day. "The news happened when I was on sets of Goodbye," she remarked of her experience receiving this information.

    The last few days have been extremely overwhelming, since I am now able to discuss 'Animal' and other planned projects." Interestingly, at a promotional event for her Telugu film, Bheeshma, a media source asked her about her crush and who she would want to work with in the future. 

    After much thought, she eventually spilt the beans and declared Thalapathy Vijay as her crush. "I've admired Vijay Thalapathy since I was a youngster." "He's my crush," she revealed. Rashmika has expressed in several interviews that she would like to work with Vijay in the future.

    Rashmika also has many huge movies coming up, including 'Mission Manju,' in which she will co-star with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye,' in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Animal,' in which she will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor.

