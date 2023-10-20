Alia Bhatt gifts herself new beast as she wins National Award (see exclusive pictures)

Alia Bhatt, the recipient of the National Award for her outstanding portrayal in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' shared a memorable night with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, at the prestigious awards ceremony. In a jubilant spirit, she has now treated herself to a luxurious new car to mark her achievement.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt is savoring the pinnacle of her life, relishing the triumph of her latest film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

And to add to her accomplishments, she clinched the National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

In celebration of her achievements, she has treated herself to a brand-new vehicle. Reports have unveiled that the car of her choice is the 'Range Rover Autobiography Long Wheel Base.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The luxury car boasts a sleek and stylish design, with an elegant black exterior. It is worth Rs. 4 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood's dynamic duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are renowned for their exceptional talent as well as their lavish and extravagant way of life.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Their impressive collection of cars leaves nothing to be desired, featuring an array of opulent and high-end vehicles.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Range Rover is a noteworthy addition to this outstanding collection. This move has certainly caught the eye of fans and enthusiasts.