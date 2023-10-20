Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt gifts herself new beast as she wins National Award (see exclusive pictures)

    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt, the recipient of the National Award for her outstanding portrayal in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' shared a memorable night with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, at the prestigious awards ceremony. In a jubilant spirit, she has now treated herself to a luxurious new car to mark her achievement.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla/ Instagram: Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is savoring the pinnacle of her life, relishing the triumph of her latest film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    And to add to her accomplishments, she clinched the National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In celebration of her achievements, she has treated herself to a brand-new vehicle. Reports have unveiled that the car of her choice is the 'Range Rover Autobiography Long Wheel Base.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The luxury car boasts a sleek and stylish design, with an elegant black exterior. It is worth Rs. 4 crore.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood's dynamic duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are renowned for their exceptional talent as well as their lavish and extravagant way of life.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Their impressive collection of cars leaves nothing to be desired, featuring an array of opulent and high-end vehicles.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Range Rover is a noteworthy addition to this outstanding collection. This move has certainly caught the eye of fans and enthusiasts.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds film's latest song 'Sunoh;' says "This is so quaint..." SHG

    The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds film's latest song 'Sunoh;' says "This is so quaint..."

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ vma

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, cries recalling jail experiences

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, all you need to know about her case

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car vma

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler optimistic after setback against Afghanistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler optimistic after setback against Afghanistan

    Explained Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Explained: Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Vada Pav to Puran Poli: 6 popular street foods in Pune vma eai

    Vada Pav to Puran Poli: 6 popular street foods in Pune

    5 tips to get the perfect eyeliner wink RKK

    5 tips to get the perfect eyeliner wink

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH) snt

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon