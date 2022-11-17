Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh's romantic rain dance is grabbing fan's attention

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh’s rain dance in 'Hamra Jari Ke Janu' from the movie is driving fans crazy

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri dancing videos and songs are becoming more and more popular. Fans of the stars showed them a lot of love and support on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninitiated, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the Bhojpuri industry's most charismatic couples. On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's songs continue to become hits. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song "Hamra Jari Ke Janu Jvab Naikhe" is drawing attention from fans on YouTube once more. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. This song spreads quickly on social media, and internet users like this couple's relationship.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 7.4 people have watched the video as of right now. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. For those who are unaware, Akshara Singh made her acting debut in the movie "Satyamev Jayate" alongside Ravi Kishan.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Then, in 2011, she had an appearance in the family drama "Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye." Later, in 2016, she starred alongside Khesari Lal and Pawan Singh in the love drama "A Balma Bihar Wala."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In 2015, she also made an appearance on Hindi television in the programme Kaala Teeka. after which I started working on my television series.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Although Akshara is one of the most well-liked and highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, she gained enormous popularity after appearing on Salman Khan's iconic reality TV programme "Bigg Boss."

