Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh's romantic rain dance is grabbing fan’s attention

Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh’s rain dance in 'Hamra Jari Ke Janu' from the movie is driving fans crazy

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri dancing videos and songs are becoming more and more popular. Fans of the stars showed them a lot of love and support on social media.

For the uninitiated, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the Bhojpuri industry's most charismatic couples. On social media, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's songs continue to become hits. (WATCH VIDEO)

The song "Hamra Jari Ke Janu Jvab Naikhe" is drawing attention from fans on YouTube once more. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. This song spreads quickly on social media, and internet users like this couple's relationship.

More than 7.4 people have watched the video as of right now. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. For those who are unaware, Akshara Singh made her acting debut in the movie "Satyamev Jayate" alongside Ravi Kishan.

Then, in 2011, she had an appearance in the family drama "Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye." Later, in 2016, she starred alongside Khesari Lal and Pawan Singh in the love drama "A Balma Bihar Wala."

In 2015, she also made an appearance on Hindi television in the programme Kaala Teeka. after which I started working on my television series.

