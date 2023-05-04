Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's naughty moves are making waves on the internet-WATCH

    First Published May 4, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua dances to seduce Akshara Singh on 'Chhatiya Se Chhatiya;' a song from the film Diler, has gone viral on YouTube

    In the Bhojpuri film business, Akshara Singh and Nirahua have always been popular couple. Their sizzling chemistry in the song 'Chhatiya Se Chhatiya' has recently garnered attention.

    Akshara Singh teases Nirahua with her naughty dance moves throughout the song, and the duo's dancing skills are dynamic and engaging. They're making waves on the internet with the song's hot bedroom passion. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    In the video, Akshara is wearing a gorgeous gown, while Nirahua is dressed casually. The connection between the couple in the song is gaining popularity with the public. Fans adore their hot romance and their powerful dance.
     

    Akshara Singh, known for her daring and seductive dance skills, has proven once again that she is one of the top dancers in the Bhojpuri film business.

    Akshara Singh's wild antics throughout the song make the crowd go crazy, and Nirahua's frenetic dancing adds to the song's attractiveness.

    The song's video became an instant online sensation, with millions of people watching it. Fans laud the duo's connection and dance steps.
     

