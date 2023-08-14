Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Anil Samrat’s BOLD song 'Khola ye Rajaji Blouse' goes VIRAL-WATCH

Bhojpuri Hot Video: Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat’s sexy romantic song 'Khola ye Rajaji Blouse' from the film Pratigya 2 goes viral. In the video, Akshara Singh is seen romancing Anil Samrat.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress and beauty queen, has earned a name for herself. From her films to her music videos, she consistently delivers a hit.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Similarly, an old Akshara Singh song video, 'Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam,' is becoming viral on the internet, and her admirers are going crazy to see her in such a gorgeous avatar.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The synergy of Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat can be noticed in this song, and people adored this combo.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh can be seen in the video making her admirers go crazy with her sizzling dances and daring emotions.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the song 'Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam,' Akshara Singh is seen hotly romancing Anil Samrat. Also Read: 9 SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off her toned body in a blue bikini

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh shows her gestures to Anil Samrat in the song "Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam." Also Read: Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This music video has had over 4,174,054 views and is still growing. In the song, Akshara Singh requests that Anil Samrat open the button on her shirt since she feels intimate.