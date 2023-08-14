Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details

    Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is currently in Bangkok for 'Double Ismart' shoot. The actor was shooting for a sword fight scene for the movie, which is slated to release on March 8, 2024.

    Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    Sanjay Dutt is presently filming Puri Jagannadh's upcoming Double Ismart. For the same, the actor will be seen sharing screen time alongside Ram Pothineni. They are currently setting up a shop in Bangkok for the same purpose. We've heard that Sanjay sustained a minor injury on set. According to reports, Sanjay received minor injuries while filming a fight scene.

    "He was shooting for a big action sequence that involved sword fighting, and at the moment got injured," a source close to the production firm said. He has a few stitches on his head, but being the professional that he is, Sanjay quickly returned to the set and began filming."

    Also Read: Ananya Pandey HOT Saree Look: The 'Dream Girl 2' actress flaunts her curves in sexy saree

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

    Sanjay debuted his look from the Ram Pothineni film earlier this month. In this sci-fi mass entertainment, he will portray the character of Big Bull. It gives me great pleasure to be working with the director of the masses, #PuriJagannadh ji, and the youthful and dynamic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. I'm excited to play the #BIGBULL in the sci-fi mass entertainment #DoubleISMART. "I'm thrilled to be working with such a talented group, and I'm looking forward to the film's release on MARCH 8, 2024."

    Sanjay appears incredibly fashionable in the billboard, sporting a quirky haircut and a goatee, in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. In the first-look poster, he is also enjoying a cigar, even though all the guns are aimed at him. The image makes it clear that Sanjay Dutt is portraying a formidable figure.

    Also Read: 'OMG 2': Why was Aarush Varma not allowed to watch his film? Read THIS

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

    The sequel to the smash iSmart Shankar is Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the film through their company Puri Connects. It hit the streets of Mumbai a few weeks ago. A Hollywood cinematographer, Gianni Giannelli, also works on this high-octane action thriller. Double iSmart is being developed on a large scale with excellent technological criteria. The rest of the film's cast and crew will be revealed soon.

    On March 8, 2024, Double iSmart will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi during Maha Shivaratri.

