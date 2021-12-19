  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 9:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Aishwarya Rai never talked about her alleged relationship with Vivek Oberoi. But once she opened about his nature in an interview; read here

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women in the world. She is also a very talented actress done many movies in Bollywood and a few in Hollywood. Before she got married to Abhishek Bachchan, she was in the news for having an affair with Salman Khan. Many reports and tales have been said about them.

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    If you are an ardent fan of Aishwarya, you must know about her past affairs. It was also said, Aishwarya never accepted or made her alleged relationship with actor Vivek Oberoi official. We know that after Vivek's infamous press conference episode, which included Salman Khan, Aishwarya had stopped seeing Oberoi.
     

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    Aishwarya and Vivek have once worked with Samir Karnik's Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, since then, the rumours of their affair started. Wherein has never spoken about their relationship, but yes, during the film's promotions, she revealed some inside details.
     

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    Also, during the shooting for the film and promotions, both Aishwarya and Vivek looked very comfortable. Many times, Vivek dropped hints about his alleged connection with Aishwarya. But the Miss World oped to keep her lips sealed.
     

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    Aishwarya once talked about Vivek, "It was really nice with him (Vivek). Though amongst us, he was apparently the newcomer, but his approach towards his his work isn't like that of one at all. For the beginning he goes like 'oh'. He is very active in his movie and the fact that he and Samir (Director)  were friends back, translate it during our working time." 
     

    Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on RCB

    In the same interview, Aishwarya called Vivek a brat, "There was complete involvement from the word 'go'. At the same time, because he is such a brat and that's his character in film too. He also did masti all the time on the film sets."
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO] SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video] SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos] SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Recent Stories

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion-dnm

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion

    Jammu administration requests India Army to assist in restoring essential services-dnm

    Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said RCB

    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said

    Govt decision to build two new dams would lead to rebirth of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister-dnm

    Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    Urfi Javed's latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it 'hot and sexy’ (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon