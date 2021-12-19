Aishwarya Rai once called Vivek Oberoi 'BRAT', also talked about his true NATURE; read on

Aishwarya Rai never talked about her alleged relationship with Vivek Oberoi. But once she opened about his nature in an interview; read here

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women in the world. She is also a very talented actress done many movies in Bollywood and a few in Hollywood. Before she got married to Abhishek Bachchan, she was in the news for having an affair with Salman Khan. Many reports and tales have been said about them.

If you are an ardent fan of Aishwarya, you must know about her past affairs. It was also said, Aishwarya never accepted or made her alleged relationship with actor Vivek Oberoi official. We know that after Vivek's infamous press conference episode, which included Salman Khan, Aishwarya had stopped seeing Oberoi.



Aishwarya and Vivek have once worked with Samir Karnik's Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, since then, the rumours of their affair started. Wherein has never spoken about their relationship, but yes, during the film's promotions, she revealed some inside details.



Also, during the shooting for the film and promotions, both Aishwarya and Vivek looked very comfortable. Many times, Vivek dropped hints about his alleged connection with Aishwarya. But the Miss World oped to keep her lips sealed.



Aishwarya once talked about Vivek, "It was really nice with him (Vivek). Though amongst us, he was apparently the newcomer, but his approach towards his his work isn't like that of one at all. For the beginning he goes like 'oh'. He is very active in his movie and the fact that he and Samir (Director) were friends back, translate it during our working time."

