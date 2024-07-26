Karnataka: 59 railway stations to be redeveloped as Amrit Bharat stations, Rs 7559 crore reserved

Out of the ₹2.62 lakh crore Railway Budget, ₹7,559 crore is allocated to Karnataka for upgrading 59 stations. Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav noted a significant increase in grants and highlighted infrastructure improvements, electrification efforts, and better working conditions for loco pilots under the NDA government compared to the UPA period.

Out of the Rs 2.62 lakh crore allocated for the Railway Department in the current Union Budget, Rs 7,559 crore has been earmarked for Karnataka. This budget prioritizes the upgrade of 59 railway stations in the state, focusing on enhancing railway infrastructure.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav highlighted the significant increase in grants under the NDA government compared to the UPA period. He stated that Karnataka received an average of Rs 835 crore annually during the UPA government. However, in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, the state has been granted Rs 7,561 crore.



The South Western Railway is currently working on 31 projects worth Rs 47,000 crore. As part of the Amrit Bharat scheme, 59 stations are being developed to world-class standards. Additionally, 638 overbridges and underbridges have been constructed, and 2,500 new bogies have been added over the past decade.



Minister Vaishnav also discussed efforts to improve the working conditions for loco pilots. The total duty week has been reduced from 54 hours to 52 hours to alleviate pressure on the pilots. Moreover, the number of running rooms has been increased to provide more convenience for the pilots.

Electrification efforts have seen a substantial boost, with an average of 163 km of new routes being electrified per year from 2014 to 2024, compared to 113 km per year from 2009 to 2014. This marks a 1.4 times increase under the NDA government. Electrification has averaged 317 km per year during 2014-2024, an 18-fold increase compared to the 18 km per year average from 2009-2014.

