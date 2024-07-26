Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Out of jail, gangster holds celebratory rally in Maharashtra, sent back to prison

    To mark his release, Patankar's supporters organised a car rally, which included about 15 two-wheelers, from Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk. Videos of the event showed Patankar waving to his supporters from the sunroof of a car, with captions like "comeback" circulating on social media platforms.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    In a swift turn of events, Nasik-based gangster Harshad Patankar was sent back to prison just days after his release, following a viral video of his celebration rally on social media. Patankar, who had been jailed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), was released on July 23.

    The public display of support and celebration, however, did not sit well with law enforcement. The viral nature of the rally videos prompted immediate police action. Patankar was re-arrested, along with six of his aides, for conducting the unauthorized rally and creating public disorder.

    Authorities cited several police cases already registered against Patankar, including charges of attempted murder, theft, and violence, as grounds for his re-arrest. The police emphasized that the celebration rally not only disrupted public order but also highlighted the ongoing threat Patankar posed to the community.

    This incident has raised concerns about the influence and audacity of criminal elements in Maharashtra, even after serving jail time. It also underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing the activities of notorious gangsters and maintaining public safety.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
