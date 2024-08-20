Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Stree 2 success, will Shraddha Kapoor play leading lady opposite Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

    Following her phenomenal success, there is speculation that Shraddha Kapoor may appear in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. But how genuine is this buzz? Continue reading for more information.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The rumour mill has been humming with suspicion that Shraddha Kapoor may join Hrithik Roshan in the highly awaited superhero film Krrish 4. However, the sources tell a different narrative.

    Earlier this week, news surfaced that Shraddha Kapoor was in discussions to play the female protagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan in the fourth chapter of the Krrish franchise. Fans were thrilled with this new partnership, given their respective star power and acting abilities. 

    But hold your horses! According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, these rumours are false. The casting procedure for Krrish 4 has not yet commenced.

    A source close to the production team said, "All casting rumours about the film are false. We have not even started the casting process yet." Krrish 4 builds on the history of India's popular superhero saga, which began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003.

    Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of the titular character has had a lasting impression on Bollywood's superhero genre. While Shraddha Kapoor will not be flying with Krrish, she is riding high on the success of her latest movie, Stree 2, which has become the quickest to reach Rs 200 crore in 2024. The remarkable actress has continued to wow viewers with her performances.

