Bigg Boss 18: Is Dheeraj Dhoopar charging Rs 5 crore to be part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 18 and is likely to join soon. It is said that Dheeraj was approached for previous seasons too, but this time he looks very interested and is expected to get on board.

We know India's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 18, will air shortly. Everyone is eager to know who will participate this year in Salman Khan's controversial reality show's comeback. Dheeraj Dhoopar's name has long been linked to Bigg Boss 18 as a possible contender. According to sources, the actor is now in negotiations with the filmmakers. According to a program source, Dheeraj Dhoopar would most likely be cast in Bigg Boss 18.

While the actor is intrigued, the filmmakers are now handling financial details. "Yes, Dheeraj has been in negotiations for Bigg Boss 18 for a long time. He was also approached for past seasons, but this time, he appears to be highly enthusiastic and is likely to sign on," the insider informed us.

"Discussions are continuing, but it has come to my attention that Dheeraj is being signed for roughly Rs 4-5 crore for the season. If this agreement is confirmed, he would most certainly be the most expensive participant on Bigg Boss 18," the insider stated.



Meanwhile, the producers of Bigg Boss 18 have allegedly approached numerous more renowned names, including Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Arya, Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Mansi Srivastava, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Sunil Kumar, known for his role in Stree 2, is also expected to appear in the forthcoming season.

To add to the excitement, Abdu Rozik is slated to co-host one of the reality show's special parts alongside Salman Khan. Salman also just filmed a Bigg Boss 18 ad. The show is expected to air on October 5, 2024.

