Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film grand festive song with 200 dancers; See details

Fans can't keep calm as Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen together in Sikandar. As per recent reports, the actors recently finished filming a grand festive song with over 200 dancers. The music was produced by Pritam.

According to Midday, Salman Khan took a break from rigorous action sequences to shoot a colorful song with Rashmika Mandanna for Sikandar. The song, set amid the Dharavi slums, was filmed on a specially designed set at Goregaon's SRPF Ground.

“The song features 200 background dancers and portrays the slum dwellers in a festive mood. Rashmika joined the crew on Thursday. Salman sports a unique look in the song, wearing a customized silver chain, earrings, a black vest, and a full-sleeved shirt paired with denim. Rashmika embraces a traditional look with a salwar kameez. Murugadoss has nearly completed the song’s shoot, and the team will shift focus to action sequences over the weekend,” shared a source with the publication.

According to the article, if all goes as planned, the Mumbai shoot would last till October. After that, the team will fly to Europe by the end of the year to film two love songs. Salman shot lighter action scenes owing to a rib issue, as previously reported.



Pinkvilla had revealed that Salman began a 45-day filming schedule for the film in Mumbai in August. A source said that elements of Mumbai were reproduced on a large set in a local studio.

“It took more than three months to build the set, and the makers invested heavily to ensure the authenticity of every detail. This is a crucial schedule for Sikandar, as it involves shooting not just the action scenes but also emotional and dramatic sequences,” said the source.

Sikandar has generated a lot of hype since its Eid announcement earlier this year. AR Murugadoss directs the film, which stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal in key parts. It is expected to be released on Eid 2025.

