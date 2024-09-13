Esha Deol reveals Dharmendra wanted her to marry at 18, not pursue acting: ‘Women in his house were…’

Esha stated that Dharmendra grew up in a culture where women married early, and he desired the same for his daughter.

Actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were teenage lovebirds and dated for multiple years before tying the knot in 2012. Dharmendra, Esha's 'orthodox' father, wanted the actress to marry when she was 18 years old. Esha stated that Dharmendra grew up in a culture where women married early, and he desired the same for his daughter.

In an interview with Hauterfly, Esha said, “He didn’t want that I should enter the movies. He is a bit orthodox, rightfully so… He is a Punjabi father, and he wanted that we should get married, settle down at 18. That is his conditioning, he is coming from a place where all the women in his house were brought up that way. But my upbringing was very different.”

Esha always wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and make her own identity just like Hema Malini. “I knew I wanted to be someone, but it took a while to convince him. It was not easy, but today is a different story,” she said.

In a statement with the Delhi Times, Esha said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” talking about the privacy of their two daughters Radhya born in 2017, and Miraya born in 2019.

In 2002, the actress made her film debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Throughout her career, she was always compared to her mother, but after Dhoom, she rose to prominence. Esha's electric performance in Dhoom Machale, the blockbuster song from her 2004 film Dhoom, cemented her reputation as a bold and daring presence.

