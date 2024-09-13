Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Deol reveals Dharmendra wanted her to marry at 18, not pursue acting: ‘Women in his house were…’

    Esha stated that Dharmendra grew up in a culture where women married early, and he desired the same for his daughter.

    Esha Deol reveals Dharmendra wanted her to marry at 18, not pursue acting: 'Women in his house were...' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 7:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    Actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were teenage lovebirds and dated for multiple years before tying the knot in 2012. Dharmendra, Esha's 'orthodox' father, wanted the actress to marry when she was 18 years old. Esha stated that Dharmendra grew up in a culture where women married early, and he desired the same for his daughter.

    In an interview with Hauterfly, Esha said, “He didn’t want that I should enter the movies. He is a bit orthodox, rightfully so… He is a Punjabi father, and he wanted that we should get married, settle down at 18. That is his conditioning, he is coming from a place where all the women in his house were brought up that way. But my upbringing was very different.”

    Esha always wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and make her own identity just like Hema Malini. “I knew I wanted to be someone, but it took a while to convince him. It was not easy, but today is a different story,” she said.

    In a statement with the Delhi Times, Esha said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” talking about the privacy of their two daughters Radhya born in 2017, and Miraya born in 2019. 

    In 2002, the actress made her film debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Throughout her career, she was always compared to her mother, but after Dhoom, she rose to prominence. Esha's electric performance in Dhoom Machale, the blockbuster song from her 2004 film Dhoom, cemented her reputation as a bold and daring presence.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film grand festive song with 200 dancers; See details RTM

    Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film grand festive song with 200 dancers; See details

    Akshay Kumar reflects on marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle: 'Maine kabhi zindagi...' RTM

    Akshay Kumar reflects on marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter Twinkle: ‘Maine kabhi zindagi…’

    Bigg Boss 18: Is Dheeraj Dhoopar charging Rs 5 crore to be part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Is Dheeraj Dhoopar charging Rs 5 crore to be part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

    Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list: 'Surreal and humbling' RTM

    Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list: ‘Surreal and humbling’

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know dmn

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi's vision to provide a major platform for Uttar Pradesh's traditional products

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi’s vision to provide a major platform for Uttar Pradesh’s traditional products

    cricket Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Abandoned Without a Ball Bowled Due to Rain scr

    Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test called off

    Wayanad landslide relief: Kerala State Co-Operative Agricultural and Rural writes off loans worth Rs 1.5 crore dmn

    Wayanad landslide relief: Kerala State Co-Operative Agricultural and Rural writes off loans worth Rs 1.5 crore

    CM Yogi Adityanath declares Eastern Uttar Pradesh free of Encephalitis, praises coordinated efforts vkp

    CM Yogi Adityanath declares Eastern Uttar Pradesh free of Encephalitis, praises coordinated efforts

    'Life is not khatakhat, life is...': Jaishankar's epic dig at Congress over past manufacturing neglect (WATCH) shk

    'Life is not khatakhat, life is...': Jaishankar's epic dig at Congress over past manufacturing neglect (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon