    Akshay Kumar reflects on marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter Twinkle: ‘Maine kabhi zindagi…’

    In previous interviews, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda also talked about Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's marriage came out as a surprise to a lot of people.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most popular and lovable couples in the industry. Their fans enjoy their fun banters and see them as couple goals. This is no news that Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. An old interview has surfaced online where Akshay Kumar talks about his marriage to Rajesh Khanna’s daughter and how he still can’t believe it.

    Talking to Sansad TV Akshay Kumar revealed that he used to visit Rajesh Khanna's office to ask for work.  “Maine kabhi zindagi mein bhi nahin socha tha ki Rajesh Khanna ji ki beti se meri shaadi hogi. Kabhi nahin socha tha. Main unke office mein jaaya karta tha photo leke sir mujhe koi kaam dedo,” Akshay said. 

    In previous interviews, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda also talked about Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's marriage came out as a surprise to a lot of people. During an interview with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, Veena recalled, “Unki mehndi bhi iss tarah se thi ki subha hum log gaye the, toh woh plain dress mein hi baithe the."

    Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster of his next film Bhooth Bangla on his birthday and wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!” 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    After the video was shared, the fans started showering their love. One user wrote, "The magical duo is back collaborating after 14 years for the 7th time Ak X Priyadarshan"

    Another user wrote, "This is a second Bhoot Bangla film after the 1st bhoot bangla release in 1965. Cast was Mehmood and Rd Burman." 

