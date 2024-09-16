Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditi Rao Hydari wedding: Actress opts for crescent moon Alta design that has deep significance to Lord Shiva

    On September 16, 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau, Siddharth, married in a traditional low-key South Indian wedding ceremony held at a 400-year-old temple. 

    article_image1
    Aditi Rao Hydari kept her outfit completely simple, avoiding crimson hues, huge diamonds, two hands covered in mehendi, and everything wonderful that a bride should wear. Her crescent moon-shaped alta design for her wedding established a new trend for the line's prospective brides, who prefer gentle and exquisite elegance with deep symbolisms.

    article_image2

    Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding outfit was carefully planned, as evidenced by her Alta design. The actress covered the backs of her hands and feet with the half-moon sign. She emphasized her elegant alta design by placing dots under her nails on each finger on both hands and feet. 

    article_image3

    Aditi dressed her feet with a sleek outline of alta to highlight the crescent moon motif. While everyone is impressed by Aditi's meticulous alta design for her wedding, it also has significant importance in Hinduism. For the unfamiliar, a half-moon or crescent moon represents timelessness.

    article_image4

    Aside from that, the crescent moon design has a divine element to it, as Lord Shiva's head is also adorned with a half-moon. A crescent moon has a variety of connotations in several religions, and it is also thought that people wear this symbol for good luck. Well, we must state that Aditi's clever choice of her alta design and its deep significance astounded us all, and she undoubtedly established a new trend.

