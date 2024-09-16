Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: A look into the couple's first marriages, age difference

    On September 16, 2024, Actress Aditi Rao Hydari married her beau and actor Siddharth.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 7:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

    The couple married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a 400-year-old temple. The pair met on the set of the film Maha Samudram in 2021. Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March 2024, and they are now officially 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'. Amidst their viral photographs, let us inform you about the couple's age difference and previous relationships. 

    article_image2

    Aditi Rao Hydari was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The actress is currently 37 years old. On the other hand, Aditi's husband, Siddharth, was born on April 17, 1979 in Chennai. Siddharth is 45 years old, and the two have a seven-year age difference.

    article_image3

    Before finding comfort in one other's arms, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhrath were married to their respective husbands. Aditi and Siddharth previously married their respective partners, and it did not work out for them. Aditi married Satyadeep Mishra when she was barely 21 years old. Aditi once said that she fell in love with Satyadeep when she was 17, and they married after a few years. After four years of marriage bliss, Aditi and Satyadeep split up.

    article_image4

    Before finding comfort in one other's arms, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhrath were married to their respective husbands. Aditi and Siddharth previously married their respective partners, and it did not work out for them. Aditi married Satyadeep Mishra when she was barely 21 years old. Aditi once said that she fell in love with Satyadeep when she was 17, and they married after a few years. After four years of marriage bliss, Aditi and Satyadeep split up.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 says Its Kannada not Kannada video vkp

    ‘It’s Kannada, not Kannad’: Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor’s pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 (WATCH)

    New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema anr

    New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema

    WATCH Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral RBA

    WATCH: Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral

    Nick Jonas birthday Priyanka Chopra mother Madhu Chopra drops wonder message for her son-in-law RBA

    Nick Jonas birthday: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra drops wonderful message for her son-in-law

    Elvish Yadav receives death threat while playing Indian Street Premiere League, officials evacuate stadium RKK

    Elvish Yadav receives death threat while playing Indian Street Premiere League, officials evacuate stadium

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sri Lanka announce squad for home Test series against New Zealand scr

    Sri Lanka announce squad for home Test series against New Zealand

    Yogi Adityanath describes Pakistan as 'cancer to humanity', says 'only surgical action can address it' gcw

    Yogi Adityanath describes Pakistan as 'cancer to humanity', says 'only surgical action can address it'

    Aditi Rao Hydari wedding: Actress opts for crescent moon Alta design that has deep significance to Lord Shiva RKK

    Aditi Rao Hydari wedding: Actress opts for crescent moon Alta design that has deep significance to Lord Shiva

    12 policemen found gambling in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh; 6 suspended after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    12 policemen found gambling in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh; 6 suspended after video goes viral (WATCH)

    Follow these simple tips for crispy Pakoda vkp

    Follow these simple tips for crispy Pakoda

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon