Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: A look into the couple's first marriages, age difference

On September 16, 2024, Actress Aditi Rao Hydari married her beau and actor Siddharth.

The couple married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a 400-year-old temple. The pair met on the set of the film Maha Samudram in 2021. Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March 2024, and they are now officially 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'. Amidst their viral photographs, let us inform you about the couple's age difference and previous relationships.

Aditi Rao Hydari was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The actress is currently 37 years old. On the other hand, Aditi's husband, Siddharth, was born on April 17, 1979 in Chennai. Siddharth is 45 years old, and the two have a seven-year age difference.

Before finding comfort in one other's arms, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhrath were married to their respective husbands. Aditi and Siddharth previously married their respective partners, and it did not work out for them. Aditi married Satyadeep Mishra when she was barely 21 years old. Aditi once said that she fell in love with Satyadeep when she was 17, and they married after a few years. After four years of marriage bliss, Aditi and Satyadeep split up.

