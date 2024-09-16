Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married; share FIRST pictures together [PICTURES]

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has tied the knot with her fiancé Siddharth. The Heeramandi star shared their first photos as a married couple

Sharing photos of the couple in traditional attire, she concluded her post with 'Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu'

Her caption reads..,'You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic, Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially tied the knot. The actress delighted her fans by announcing their secret wedding, revealing the news through a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a collection of enchanting photos from their fairytale ceremony, offering a glimpse into their special day

The couple exchanged vows at a historic 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. The intimate and traditional setting added a unique charm to their wedding, marking the beginning of their new chapter together

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram. During a conversation, Aditi revealed the charming proposal Siddharth had orchestrated for her. She shared that she was very close to her late grandmother, who had established a school in Hyderabad. Siddharth, aware of this deep connection, expressed a desire to visit the school

When they went to the school in March, Siddharth asked Aditi to show him a special spot that held significant meaning for her. He chose a floor above the nursery section, a place dear to her heart, where he proposed

Siddharth's proposal at the school started by Aditi's grandmother was both touching and symbolic. By choosing a place that held special memories for her, Siddharth demonstrated his understanding and respect for Aditi's family history and emotional ties

Siddharth proposed to Aditi Rao Hydari by getting down on one knee, prompting her to joke about his lost shoelaces. He urged her to listen as he expressed his desire to propose in a place dear to her, blessed by her grandmother. The couple had gotten engaged earlier this year, with Aditi sharing engagement photos that captivated the internet

Aditi’s engagement photos, shared earlier this year, created a buzz on social media, delighting fans with glimpses of her personal life. The surprise engagement announcement added an extra layer of excitement for her followers, showcasing a milestone in her romantic journey

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's romance blossomed during their time working together on Maha Samudram in 2021. Their relationship grew deeper, leading to a heartfelt engagement ceremony. The couple's choice of a significant location for the proposal highlighted their meaningful connection

